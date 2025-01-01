Membership

Centerville Recreation And Historical Association Membership

Join our community of supporters and become a member today.Since 1968 the Centerville Recreation and Historical Association (CRHA) has provided recreation services and promoted our unique community identity through our shared history in Butte Creek Canyon.As a non-profit we depend on the support of our community.CRHA's Mission:Preserve the one room Centerville School House.Provide a community meeting place.Provide recreation facilities for Butte Creek Canyon residents.Provide and Preserve the Colman Museum to house important artifacts and relics of this early community.Collect and publish histories of the Butte Creek Canyon area.Promote community improvement to ensure safety of the natural environment.Encourage recreational, educational and cultural projects.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!