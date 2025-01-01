Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc
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Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

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Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

Our mission

LivingADK envisions communities in the Western Central Adirondacks where year-round and seasonal residents alike will find a vital year-round economy, access to needed healthcare and social services and strong educational opportunities.  Building on our natural resources and assets, there will be commercial, retail, cultural and creative amenities that support a thriving tourism economy that attracts individuals and multi-generational families now and into the future

More ways to support us
ACBS- Adirondack Chapter Fulton Chain Rendezvous Registration
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ACBS- Adirondack Chapter Fulton Chain Rendezvous Registration
Welcome to the FCR online registration 🛍️Every event you wish to participate in makes for a more enjoyable event. By participating in shows, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact the boating community in our region. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy Boating! 🌟Adirondack Chapter& Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century, Inc. (LivingADK) Fiscal Sponsor
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Our website

https://www.livingadk.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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