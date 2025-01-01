Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Inc

Our mission
LivingADK envisions communities in the Western Central Adirondacks where year-round and seasonal residents alike will find a vital year-round economy, access to needed healthcare and social services and strong educational opportunities. Building on our natural resources and assets, there will be commercial, retail, cultural and creative amenities that support a thriving tourism economy that attracts individuals and multi-generational families now and into the future
Our website
https://www.livingadk.org/
Contact information