Central Bucks South Instrumental Music Parents Association
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Our mission
The Central Bucks South Instrumental Music Parents Association supports student musicians by fostering community engagement and fundraising for music programs through events like Bingo Night, enhancing the educational experience in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
2nd Annual CB South Band Bingo Night
Mar 21, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
1410 Almshouse Rd, Jamison, PA 18929, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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