Central Park Dance Skaters Association
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Central Park Dance Skaters Association

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Central Park Dance Skaters Association

Our mission

The Central Park Dance Skaters Association promotes the joy of roller skating through community events, fostering a vibrant culture of skating in Central Park while advocating for the preservation of this unique urban activity.
Past events
Past events
2025 Halloween Parade Registration
Event
2025 Halloween Parade Registration
Oct 31, 7:45 - 10:30 PM EDT
Dominick St & Varick St, New York, NY 10013, USA
CPDSA 30th Anniversary At XANADU
Event
CPDSA 30th Anniversary At XANADU
Jul 3, 6:00 PM - Jul 4, 12:00 AM EDT
262 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
More ways to support us
CPDSA MEMBERSHIP
Membership
CPDSA MEMBERSHIP
JOIN US AND HELP THE SKATE CIRCLE KEEP ON ROLLING!CPDSA memberships help cover operating expenses to run the skating sessions.Your membership includes a multi-use 5% discount on all CPDSA Merchandise.
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2025 Halloween Parade Donations
Donation
2025 Halloween Parade Donations
To provide us with music while we roll in the parade, we need to rent a vehicle for DJ Duce Martinez and his equipment.PLEASE CONSIDER PITCHING IN TO HELP US OFFSET THE COST OF OUR VEHICLE RENTAL, GAS & TOLLS.Your donation is 100% tax deductible and you will receive a receipt for your taxes. You will also receive a one-time 10% discount on our CPDSA merchandise.
Donate today
Central Park Dance Skaters Association Membership
Membership
Central Park Dance Skaters Association Membership
Your donations + annual membership purchases help keep the CPDSA rolling! Your generous contributions pay for permits, sound equipment, and other essential operating costs. We need your support to keep the groove going strong!To process contributions, we use Zeffy, a payment gateway for nonprofit organizations that doesn’t charge any fee to the organizations it supports.Note that Memberships are NOT tax deductible. However, donations are 100% tax deductible. If you wish to make a donation, scroll down and click on the “Donate” button. We appreciate your support.
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Our website

https://cpdsa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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