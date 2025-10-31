Membership

Central Park Dance Skaters Association Membership

Your donations + annual membership purchases help keep the CPDSA rolling! Your generous contributions pay for permits, sound equipment, and other essential operating costs. We need your support to keep the groove going strong!To process contributions, we use Zeffy, a payment gateway for nonprofit organizations that doesn’t charge any fee to the organizations it supports.Note that Memberships are NOT tax deductible. However, donations are 100% tax deductible. If you wish to make a donation, scroll down and click on the “Donate” button. We appreciate your support.