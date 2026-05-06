CFHS Softball Dugout Club
Subscribe
Our mission
The CFHS Softball Dugout Club supports student-athletes by fostering a positive environment for skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship in softball, while promoting community engagement and school spirit.
Past events
Past events
Event
End of Season Banquet
May 5, 6:00 - 8:00 PM MST
565 N Cherry Ave Fl 5, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
More ways to support us
Custom
Snack Bar
Learn more
Our website
https://cfhs.cfsd16.org/athletics
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by