Chamber Creative

Chamber Creative

Subscribe

Our mission

Chamber Creative fosters artistic growth and personal well-being through movement-based training, bridging street dance and somatic practices. We cultivate community, discipline, and expression while nurturing artists in a sustainable creative space.
More ways to support us
The Besteez Membership
Membership
The Besteez Membership
The Besteez is a movement-based training and performance collective rooted in the BEST principles – Body, Energy, Space, and Time – the pillars we practice and protect in ourselves and each other.We bridge street dance foundations, choreography, freestyle, and somatic exploration to support both artistic growth and personal well-being. Members engage in weekly rehearsals, creative projects, and performance opportunities while cultivating discipline, expression, and a strong sense of community.Membership not only grants access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission to nurture artists and build a sustainable, values-driven creative space. Thank you for being part of what we’re building. 🤝
View membership
[chamber] merch
Shop
[chamber] merch
Stock up on [chamber] merch 🎨 to show your support for a community where ideas, art, and collaboration have room to grow.Every item helps fuel workshops, showcases, and programs that give local creatives tools, space, and encouragement to explore their work. ✨
View shop
Donate to Support Chicago Creatives
Donation
Donate to Support Chicago Creatives
$0 of $2,500 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.chambercreative.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by