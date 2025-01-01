Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund
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Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund

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Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund

Our mission

The Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund supports first responders and their families in times of need, providing financial assistance for unexpected expenses and recovery, ensuring they can focus on protecting our community.
More ways to support us
Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund's Shop
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Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund's Shop
Shop with purpose and stand behind the first responders who stand up for all of us. Each purchase supports our Benevolent Fund, providing direct financial help to all first responders in Champaign, Champaign County, and the region and their families in times of need.Your order does more than buy items 🧑‍🚒—it helps cover unexpected expenses, recovery needs, and other critical support so first responders can stay focused on protecting our community.Thank you for backing those who answer the call. 🔥
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Our website

https://www.champaignheroes.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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