Chapter K P.E.O
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Our mission
Chapter K P.E.O empowers women through education by providing scholarships and fostering a supportive community. They host events like fundraisers to raise awareness and funds, promoting women's educational opportunities and personal growth.
Past events
Past events
Event
Chapter K P.E.O Spring Mixer and Fundraiser
May 2, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
1035 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Our website
https://www.peointernational.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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