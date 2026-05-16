Charlotte Junior Rugby Association
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Our mission
The Charlotte Junior Rugby Association fosters youth development through rugby, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. We empower young athletes to grow physically and socially while pursuing excellence on and off the field.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Charlotte Tigers Youth Year End Raffle
May 16, 12:00 PM - Jun 7, 4:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Raffle
Charlotte Tigers HS Year End Raffle
May 16, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 4:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Our website
https://cjrarugby.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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