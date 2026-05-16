Charlotte Junior Rugby Association

Charlotte Junior Rugby Association

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Our mission

The Charlotte Junior Rugby Association fosters youth development through rugby, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. We empower young athletes to grow physically and socially while pursuing excellence on and off the field.
Events
Events
Charlotte Tigers Youth Year End Raffle
Raffle
Charlotte Tigers Youth Year End Raffle
May 16, 12:00 PM - Jun 7, 4:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Charlotte Tigers HS Year End Raffle
Raffle
Charlotte Tigers HS Year End Raffle
May 16, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 4:00 PM EDT
View raffle

Our website

https://cjrarugby.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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