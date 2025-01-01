Chester Hills Pool
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Chester Hills Pool

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Chester Hills Pool

Our mission

Chester Hills Pool fosters community wellness by providing a safe, welcoming environment for swimming and recreation. We promote healthy lifestyles and community engagement through our pool facilities and programs.
More ways to support us
Chester Hills Pool 2026 Membership
Membership
Chester Hills Pool 2026 Membership
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Swim Lessons
Custom
Swim Lessons
Lessons are Monday-Thursday. Friday will be used as a make-up day if needed due to weather or staffing. All classes are in the morning and will be completed by noon. Classes take place between 9:00 and 11:30 am. Level 4 and above are 45 minutes classes, and Levels 1-3 are 30 minute classes. We do our best to keep class sizes small and schedule siblings groups as close to each other as possible. Times will be confirmed Thursday the week prior to your scheduled lesson. Swim lesson fees are non-refundable.
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Guest Passes
Custom
Guest Passes
Guest passes are a great way to show off our facility to your friends and family! Passes are sold in packs of 5 and may only be purchased by members. A maximum of 2 guests may be invited to the pool each day, one pass covers one guest. Guest pass fees are non-refundable and do not carry over season to season. Price includes WA State Sales Tax of 9%.
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Our website

https://chesterhillspool.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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