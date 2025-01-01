Chester Hills Pool

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Swim Lessons

Lessons are Monday-Thursday. Friday will be used as a make-up day if needed due to weather or staffing. All classes are in the morning and will be completed by noon. Classes take place between 9:00 and 11:30 am. Level 4 and above are 45 minutes classes, and Levels 1-3 are 30 minute classes. We do our best to keep class sizes small and schedule siblings groups as close to each other as possible. Times will be confirmed Thursday the week prior to your scheduled lesson. Swim lesson fees are non-refundable.