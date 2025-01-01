Chestnut Mountain Elementary PTO

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CMCSI Last Chance 2026 Spirit Wear!

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️ Click More DetailsEvery purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our remaining selection of 2026 Spirit Wear. Please note that quantities are limited and not all sizes are available as we are selling what we have in-stock. Please be patient with us as we try out this brand new fundraising platform! It looks different than the Google Forms we've used in the past, BUT Zeffy allows us to keep 100% of the funds raised instead of paying fees to Paypal. It will also allow us to list how many we have to sell, so if the size you want shows up, it is available! By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟