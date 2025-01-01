Chestnut Mountain Elementary PTO

Chestnut Mountain Elementary PTO

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Our mission

Chestnut Mountain Elementary PTO enhances student experiences by fostering community involvement and fundraising for educational resources. They aim to support the school and enrich the learning environment for all students.
More ways to support us
CMCSI Last Chance 2026 Spirit Wear!
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CMCSI Last Chance 2026 Spirit Wear!
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️ Click More DetailsEvery purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our remaining selection of 2026 Spirit Wear. Please note that quantities are limited and not all sizes are available as we are selling what we have in-stock. Please be patient with us as we try out this brand new fundraising platform! It looks different than the Google Forms we've used in the past, BUT Zeffy allows us to keep 100% of the funds raised instead of paying fees to Paypal. It will also allow us to list how many we have to sell, so if the size you want shows up, it is available! By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟
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5th Grade Yard Signs
Custom
5th Grade Yard Signs
Click Add to add a yard sign to your order. On the next page, click 'other' and $0 to bypass the Zeffy donation addition.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/cmcsipto

Contact information

[email protected]
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