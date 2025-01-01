Donation

Support Child Care Aware of Virginia

Together, we can strengthen Virginia’s child care system—one family, one provider, one community at a time.Every child deserves a strong start, and every family deserves access to safe, affordable, high-quality child care. But across Virginia, too many families struggle to find or afford the care they need and child care professionals face increasing challenges to stay in business.Child Care Aware of Virginia works every day to change that. We support families in finding quality care, strengthen child care programs through training and one-on-one coaching, and advocate for policies that make early care and education more equitable and sustainable for all.Your donation helps us:🌟 Connect families to reliable, high-quality child care options in their community.🌟 Provide business coaching and professional development to early childhood educators.🌟 Equip providers with resources and tools to strengthen their programs.🌟 Advocate for child care policies that support families, providers, and employers across Virginia.🌟Prepare providers and caregivers with practical tools, training, and materials promoting the safety of the children in their care.When you give, you’re not just supporting an organization; you’re investing in Virginia’s children, families, and workforce. Join us in ensuring every Virginia child has the foundation they deserve — donate today!