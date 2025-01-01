Child Care Aware of Virginia

Child Care Aware of Virginia

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Our mission

Child Care Aware of Virginia promotes safe firearm storage to protect children from gun violence. They provide resources, education, and support to families and caregivers, ensuring a safer environment for children across the state.
Events
Events
Lace Up for Firearm Safety
Event
Lace Up for Firearm Safety
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Jun 7, 11:59 PM EDT
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2026 Child Care Aware of Virginia Child Care & Early Childhood Education Business Summit
Event
2026 Child Care Aware of Virginia Child Care & Early Childhood Education Business Summit
Nov 5, 8:00 - 4:00 PM EST
1000 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen, VA 23059, USA
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More ways to support us
Support Child Care Aware of Virginia
Donation
Support Child Care Aware of Virginia
Together, we can strengthen Virginia’s child care system—one family, one provider, one community at a time.Every child deserves a strong start, and every family deserves access to safe, affordable, high-quality child care. But across Virginia, too many families struggle to find or afford the care they need and child care professionals face increasing challenges to stay in business.Child Care Aware of Virginia works every day to change that. We support families in finding quality care, strengthen child care programs through training and one-on-one coaching, and advocate for policies that make early care and education more equitable and sustainable for all.Your donation helps us:🌟 Connect families to reliable, high-quality child care options in their community.🌟 Provide business coaching and professional development to early childhood educators.🌟 Equip providers with resources and tools to strengthen their programs.🌟 Advocate for child care policies that support families, providers, and employers across Virginia.🌟Prepare providers and caregivers with practical tools, training, and materials promoting the safety of the children in their care.When you give, you’re not just supporting an organization; you’re investing in Virginia’s children, families, and workforce. Join us in ensuring every Virginia child has the foundation they deserve — donate today!
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Secure Firearms, Secure Children's Futures
Donation
Secure Firearms, Secure Children's Futures
$570 of $5,000 goal
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Lace Up for Firearm Safety Sponsorships
Event
Lace Up for Firearm Safety Sponsorships
Lace Up for Firearm Safety is our third annual virtual 5K fundraiser dedicated to promoting safe gun storage and preventing children’s access to firearms. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1–17 in Virginia. Safe firearm storage—keeping guns locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition—dramatically reduces the risk of unintentional shootings and firearm-related injuries.We invite you to sponsor a week of solidarity and safety. Our participants complete a flexible 3.1-mile journey from June 1–7, culminating in a flagship Community Walk at Deep Run Park in Henrico, VA on June 6 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) in Henrico, VA. This event blends digital reach with an impactful, in-person family event, offering sponsors a multifaceted platform to support firearm injury prevention and community wellness.As a sponsor, your organization will:Promote your products or services to families, child care professionals, and community leaders across VirginiaSupport firearm safety education and safe storage practicesInvest directly in children’s safety and well-beingAlign your brand with a trusted statewide nonprofitShow a clear commitment to preventing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths among children
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Our website

https://vachildcare.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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