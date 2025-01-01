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Cleats for Cuts

Deadline April 7thChilton High School Baseball Fundraiser – Support the Tigers! ⚾ Support Chilton High School Baseball while enjoying delicious, high-quality products from Hickory Hills Country Meats! We’re raising funds to help cover equipment, uniforms, field improvements, and program expenses for our student-athletes.We’re offering a great selection of fan-favorite items, including savory beef sticks, flavorful summer sausage, and convenient gift cards—perfect for gifts, snacks, or stocking up your own kitchen. Hickory Hills Country Meats is known for its premium quality and great taste, making this fundraiser an easy and delicious way to give back.Every purchase directly supports Chilton High School Baseball, helping our players continue to grow, compete, and represent our community with pride.Ordering closes April 7. Please give 2-3 week for Hickory Hills Country Meats to fill orders. Products will be delivered (in person) as soon as all orders are ready! Thank you for supporting our team—we couldn’t do it without you! ⚾Chilton High School Baseball