Chippewa Music Boosters
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Chippewa Music Boosters

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Chippewa Music Boosters

Our mission

Chippewa Music Boosters enhances student experiences in the performing arts by supporting choir, band, and drama programs. Through fundraising events and community engagement, they foster creativity and provide opportunities for artistic growth.
More ways to support us
Les Misérables Playbill Advertisement Sales
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Les Misérables Playbill Advertisement Sales
Shine a spotlight on your business or family 🎭 while supporting Chippewa Jr/Sr High Schools’ music students. Place an ad in the Les Misérables playbill and be seen by our community all show weekend.Your ad helps support all of our performing arts programs including drama, choir, symphonic band, and marching band. Choose your ad size, upload your artwork, and join us in backing students one page at a time. 🎶🚨After you complete your donation, please be sure to upload your artwork, images, ad text to Les Misérables Playbill🚨
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Les Misérables Bouquet Fundraiser
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Les Misérables Bouquet Fundraiser
Celebrate your “Les Misérables ” 🇫🇷 star with an elegant bouquet 💐 and support Chippewa music students at the same time.Each bouquet is prepared by our favorite local Silvercreek Farm Florist, and proceeds help provide instruments, uniforms, and performance opportunities for our students. Thank you for cheering on the cast and helping keep music strong in Chippewa!Bouquets will be available for pickup at each show.
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Les Miserables Concession & Merch sales
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Les Miserables Concession & Merch sales
This store is for in person purchases at the show
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Our website

https://www.chippewaperformingarts.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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