Chippewa Music Boosters

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Les Misérables Playbill Advertisement Sales

Shine a spotlight on your business or family 🎭 while supporting Chippewa Jr/Sr High Schools’ music students. Place an ad in the Les Misérables playbill and be seen by our community all show weekend.Your ad helps support all of our performing arts programs including drama, choir, symphonic band, and marching band. Choose your ad size, upload your artwork, and join us in backing students one page at a time. 🎶🚨After you complete your donation, please be sure to upload your artwork, images, ad text to Les Misérables Playbill🚨