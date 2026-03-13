Chocolate City’s Best advances careers of people of color in beverage through competitions, education, mentorship, and global platforms. We create access, visibility, and real opportunity: building stronger, more equitable paths in hospitality.
Past events
Past events
Event
Future Giants
Mar 13, 1:30 - 6:00 PM EDT
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Event
The Long Pour: Designing a Career That Outlives the Shift
Mar 12, 2:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
1201 K St NW #1, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Event
Late Night With Worthy Park!
Mar 10, 9:00 PM - Mar 11, 12:00 AM EDT
2226 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Event
Late Night With Beam Suntory
Mar 9, 9:00 PM - Mar 10, 12:00 AM EDT
1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Event
Community Cut Up
Jul 22, 9:00 PM - Jul 23, 12:00 AM EDT
420 Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Chocolate City's Best
At Chocolate Citys Best, we elevate the art of mixology through education and competition. We focus on empowering upcoming bar talents with the needed scholarship and training.Our initiatives:Scholarship Provision: Establishing educational scholarships for bartendersTraining Week: Organizing a Spirits Education Week for skill advancementCompetition Support: Funding CCB Future Giants cocktail competitionYour donation helps a bartender receive the education they need to innovate.Please,extend your support 🍸.