Donation

Donate to Chocolate City's Best

At Chocolate Citys Best, we elevate the art of mixology through education and competition. We focus on empowering upcoming bar talents with the needed scholarship and training.Our initiatives:Scholarship Provision: Establishing educational scholarships for bartendersTraining Week: Organizing a Spirits Education Week for skill advancementCompetition Support: Funding CCB Future Giants cocktail competitionYour donation helps a bartender receive the education they need to innovate.Please,extend your support 🍸.