Christian Family & Children's Center

Christian Family & Children's Center

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Our mission

Inter-denominational Christian ministry serving families and the community since 1981. Offering programs for all ages including early childcare, P–12 education, counseling, and community activities.
Events
Events
ALLOUTPRAISE! 2026
Event
ALLOUTPRAISE! 2026
Jul 18, 11:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
1076 Kings Way, Donegal, PA 15628, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Christian Family & Children's Center's Shop
Shop
Christian Family & Children's Center's Shop
Welcome to the CCS Eagles Online Spirit Shop!Show your school spirit while supporting the mission of Champion Christian School. From CCS Eagles hoodies to apparel and gear for the whole family, every purchase helps support Christ centered education, athletics, student programs, and opportunities for our students to grow academically, spiritually, and socially.Whether you are a student, parent, alumni, or friend of the school, we invite you to wear your CCS Eagles pride wherever you go. Thank you for supporting Champion Christian School and investing in the lives of students and families in our community.Happy shopping, and Go Eagles!Champion Christian Schoolchampion.org
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Our website

https://www.champion.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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