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Christian Family & Children's Center's Shop

Welcome to the CCS Eagles Online Spirit Shop!Show your school spirit while supporting the mission of Champion Christian School. From CCS Eagles hoodies to apparel and gear for the whole family, every purchase helps support Christ centered education, athletics, student programs, and opportunities for our students to grow academically, spiritually, and socially.Whether you are a student, parent, alumni, or friend of the school, we invite you to wear your CCS Eagles pride wherever you go. Thank you for supporting Champion Christian School and investing in the lives of students and families in our community.Happy shopping, and Go Eagles!Champion Christian Schoolchampion.org