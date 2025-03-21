Christian Home Education Support System (CHESS)

Christian Home Education Support System (CHESS)

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Our mission

Christian Home Education Support System (CHESS) empowers families to educate their children at home by providing resources, support, and community connections, fostering a nurturing environment for academic and spiritual growth.
Past events
Past events
"Behind the Masque" 2025: DINNER
Event
"Behind the Masque" 2025: DINNER
Mar 21, 4:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
"Behind the Masque" 2025: GENERAL ADMISSION
Event
"Behind the Masque" 2025: GENERAL ADMISSION
Mar 21, 6:30 - 11:00 PM CDT
2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA

Our website

https://www.homeschoolinglife.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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