CHS Sober Grad Night

Donation

Donate To Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night

🎓 Support Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night 2026! 🎉On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Calistoga High School will celebrate the Class of 2026 with a safe, substance-free, all-night graduation party—a tradition that keeps our graduates happy, together, and safe.Why Sober Grad Night Matters100% organized by parent volunteersProvides a fun, substance-free celebrationPacked with food, entertainment, prizes, and activitiesHonors the memory of Buck Brocco, a Calistoga graduate whose tragic loss in the early 1990s inspired this life-saving traditionOn the morning of June 12th, our goal is simple:➡️ Every graduate is tired, joyful—and alive to be able to fulfill their dreams and goals.How You Can HelpOur goal is to raise $30,000 to make this event possible.We invite you to support with:✅ Cash donations (our biggest need!)✅ Prizes or gift cards for graduates✅ Food, services, or sponsorshipsEvery contribution, big or small, makes a difference!You can make your Tax-deductible contributions (FEIN #88-2175293) today through this platform.Or you can send checks or other items to:📬 Calistoga Wildcat PTO1323 Berry St.Calistoga, CA 94515Please note: “Project Graduation”💙 Together, we can give our graduates a safe, joyful, and unforgettable celebration. Thank you for investing in their future!— The Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night Committee