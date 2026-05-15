CHS Sober Grad Night
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CHS Sober Grad Night

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CHS Sober Grad Night

Our mission

Our mission is to provide Calistoga’s Class of 2026 with a safe, unforgettable, and substance-free graduation celebration. Driven by parent volunteers, we unite our community to ensure every graduate stays safe today to achieve their dreams tomorrow.
Past events
Past events
Event
Open Mic
May 15, 3:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
Event
Elementary Open House
May 7, 3:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
Event
Yard Sale
May 2, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Event
Track Meet
Apr 29, 3:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Event
Open House
Apr 2, 3:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Event
Softball
Mar 28, 12:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Event
Baseball
Mar 25, 4:00 PM - Mar 26, 8:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Valentine’s Day Dance Sales
Custom
Valentine’s Day Dance Sales
Feb 13, 3:00 - 11:00 PM PST
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Valentines Day Dance
Event
Valentines Day Dance
Feb 13, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PST
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Senior night football game
Event
Senior night football game
Nov 7, 4:00 - 11:48 PM PST
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Día de los Muertos
Event
Día de los Muertos
Nov 4, 2:00 - 11:55 PM PST
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Football Game Night - Food Sale
Event
Football Game Night - Food Sale
Oct 25, 4:00 - 11:55 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Volleyball Senior Game Night
Event
Volleyball Senior Game Night
Oct 2, 3:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Noche Mexicana / Mexican Food Night
Event
Noche Mexicana / Mexican Food Night
Sep 12, 6:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
1224 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
More ways to support us
Donate To Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night
Donation
Donate To Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night
🎓 Support Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night 2026! 🎉On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Calistoga High School will celebrate the Class of 2026 with a safe, substance-free, all-night graduation party—a tradition that keeps our graduates happy, together, and safe.Why Sober Grad Night Matters100% organized by parent volunteersProvides a fun, substance-free celebrationPacked with food, entertainment, prizes, and activitiesHonors the memory of Buck Brocco, a Calistoga graduate whose tragic loss in the early 1990s inspired this life-saving traditionOn the morning of June 12th, our goal is simple:➡️ Every graduate is tired, joyful—and alive to be able to fulfill their dreams and goals.How You Can HelpOur goal is to raise $30,000 to make this event possible.We invite you to support with:✅ Cash donations (our biggest need!)✅ Prizes or gift cards for graduates✅ Food, services, or sponsorshipsEvery contribution, big or small, makes a difference!You can make your Tax-deductible contributions (FEIN #88-2175293) today through this platform.Or you can send checks or other items to:📬 Calistoga Wildcat PTO1323 Berry St.Calistoga, CA 94515Please note: “Project Graduation”💙 Together, we can give our graduates a safe, joyful, and unforgettable celebration. Thank you for investing in their future!— The Calistoga High School Sober Grad Night Committee
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Contact information

[email protected]
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