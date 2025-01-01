Donation

Donate to Support the People of Israel & Stop Anitsemitism!

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Cincinnati Coalition for Israel, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. We are a group of volunteers dedicated to promoting the well being of the State of Israel as the independent Jewish homeland supporting the people of Israel and opposing antisemitism in our community. We are a Non-partisan, Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Platinum Supporter $1,800 Gold Supporter $1,200 Silver Supporter $900 Bronze Supporter $600Monthly DonorThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.Board of DirectorsCincinnati Coalition for Israel