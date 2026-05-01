Clare Beckett Guild
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Our mission
The Clare Beckett Guild supports community engagement through fun events like bingo, fostering connections and raising funds for local initiatives. Join us to make a difference while enjoying great food and entertainment!
Events
Events
Event
2026 Wild West Bingo
May 30, 7:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
2550 NE Park Dr #5, Issaquah, WA 98029, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
2026 Raise the Paddle
Thank you for raising your paddle! 🎉Please complete your donation here...
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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