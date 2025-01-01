Clarke County Youth Football Inc

Raffle

CCYFL 2026 Spring Calendar Raffle

Support the Clarke County Youth Football League by participating in our Calendar Raffle!Drawings will be held every Monday–Friday from May 11 to June 5. Each raffle entry is eligible to win daily drawings, with prizes including $25 to $50 cash and giveaways! All raffle entries are also eligible for the $250 Grand Prize drawing on the final day.Winners will be announced daily on our Faceboook page! Follow us to stay updated!Be sure to note the player you are supporting during checkout. If there is no specific player, please note "all"! Thank you for your support!!