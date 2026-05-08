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MHS Class of 2027 - Senior Swag

FUNDRAISE FOR MARQUETTE SENIOR CLASS of 2027Each year, the Marquette Parent Organization (MPO) celebrates the students in the senior class by hosting an amazing drug/alcohol-free lock-in party called Senior Farewell. Held the night of graduation, this long-standing tradition is a fun-filled, overnight event that is packed with numerous activities, entertainment, prizes, and a farewell gift for each student attending. This special night takes a LOT of time, volunteers, and money! Throughout this year, we will continue working nonstop to raise money for the Class of 2027 Senior Farewell because we want every MHS 2027 Graduate to have the opportunity for a safe, fun evening with their classmates.Thank you for supporting our fundraisers and direct donation efforts!Class of 2027 MPO