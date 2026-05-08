Class of 2027 MPO

Class of 2027 MPO

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Our mission

The Class of 2027 MPO fosters community spirit and support for students through fundraising efforts, ensuring every student enjoys memorable experiences and rewards during their senior year celebrations.
Past events
Past events
Class of 2027 - Baker's Dozen
Event
Class of 2027 - Baker's Dozen
Mar 27 - May 15 | 6 dates & times
2351 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017, USA
More ways to support us
Class of 2027 Individual Cookies
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Class of 2027 Individual Cookies
Sweeten support for the Class of 2027 with cookies 🍪. Every purchase helps fund exciting events such as the 2027 Senior Farewell.Thanks again for your support!MPO Class of 2027
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MHS Class of 2027 - Senior Swag
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MHS Class of 2027 - Senior Swag
FUNDRAISE FOR MARQUETTE SENIOR CLASS of 2027Each year, the Marquette Parent Organization (MPO) celebrates the students in the senior class by hosting an amazing drug/alcohol-free lock-in party called Senior Farewell. Held the night of graduation, this long-standing tradition is a fun-filled, overnight event that is packed with numerous activities, entertainment, prizes, and a farewell gift for each student attending. This special night takes a LOT of time, volunteers, and money! Throughout this year, we will continue working nonstop to raise money for the Class of 2027 Senior Farewell because we want every MHS 2027 Graduate to have the opportunity for a safe, fun evening with their classmates.Thank you for supporting our fundraisers and direct donation efforts!Class of 2027 MPO
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Our website

https://marquette.rsdmo.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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