Clean Arizona Trails
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Clean Arizona Trails

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Clean Arizona Trails

Our mission

Clean Arizona Trails is dedicated to preserving Arizona's natural beauty by organizing clean-up events, promoting responsible outdoor practices, and fostering community engagement to protect and enhance local trails.
More ways to support us
Trail Defender
Membership
Trail Defender
🌟 Join the Trail Defender Crew – Just $5/Month! 🌟We're excited to launch our brand-new membership program at Clean Arizona Trails 🎉For just $5 a month, you can become a Trail Defender — a dedicated supporter helping us:🧤 Remove trash from Arizona trails🛠️ Supply volunteers with cleanup tools📚 Educate the public about Leave No Trace principles🛻 Fund rapid-response cleanup missionsYour monthly support means more clean trails, more impact, and more community action — all for less than a cup of coffee ☕.💚 Ready to make a difference all year long?👉 Sign up today!Together, we keep Arizona beautiful — one trail at a time. 🌄🌵#TrailDefender #CleanArizonaTrails #MonthlyGiving #ArizonaNonprofit #ProtectPublicLands
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Trail Guardian
Membership
Trail Guardian
🌄 Become a Trail Guardian Business Partner — $250/Month 🌄Clean Arizona Trails is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to keeping the trails Arizonans use every weekend clean, safe, and open.Our Trail Guardian program is designed for local businesses that want to make a real, ongoing impact on Arizona’s public lands.As a Trail Guardian, your monthly contribution helps us:🧹 Remove trash and illegal dumping from high-use trails🛻 Cover fuel, dump fees, and equipment costs🛠️ Support volunteer-led cleanup and restoration efforts📍 Protect recreation areas in Payson, Pine, and Rim Country📸 Document and report measurable impact to the communityTrail Guardians are recognized as community partners committed to environmental stewardship and responsible outdoor recreation.Your $250/month support provides consistent, year-round funding, allowing us to respond quickly, plan effectively, and keep Arizona’s trails accessible for everyone.💼 Simple monthly billing📄 Automatic tax-deductible receipts🌱 High-impact, low-overhead stewardship👉 Join us as a Trail Guardian and help protect the places Arizona loves.Together, we keep Arizona beautiful, one trail at a time.#TrailGuardian #CleanArizonaTrails #BusinessForGood #ArizonaStewardship #ProtectPublicLands
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Our website

https://www.cleanarizonatrails.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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