Membership

Trail Guardian

🌄 Become a Trail Guardian Business Partner — $250/Month 🌄Clean Arizona Trails is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to keeping the trails Arizonans use every weekend clean, safe, and open.Our Trail Guardian program is designed for local businesses that want to make a real, ongoing impact on Arizona’s public lands.As a Trail Guardian, your monthly contribution helps us:🧹 Remove trash and illegal dumping from high-use trails🛻 Cover fuel, dump fees, and equipment costs🛠️ Support volunteer-led cleanup and restoration efforts📍 Protect recreation areas in Payson, Pine, and Rim Country📸 Document and report measurable impact to the communityTrail Guardians are recognized as community partners committed to environmental stewardship and responsible outdoor recreation.Your $250/month support provides consistent, year-round funding, allowing us to respond quickly, plan effectively, and keep Arizona’s trails accessible for everyone.💼 Simple monthly billing📄 Automatic tax-deductible receipts🌱 High-impact, low-overhead stewardship👉 Join us as a Trail Guardian and help protect the places Arizona loves.Together, we keep Arizona beautiful, one trail at a time.#TrailGuardian #CleanArizonaTrails #BusinessForGood #ArizonaStewardship #ProtectPublicLands