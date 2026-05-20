Clear Falls High School Project Graduation

Shop

Class of 2026 Ornaments and Bag Tags

Celebrate the Clear Falls Class of 2026 with custom ornaments and bag tags 🎓🎄. Each item is a simple way to mark these high school years and show your Knight pride.Your purchase helps fund a safe, substance‑free Project Graduation night where seniors can celebrate together. Thank you for supporting our students and their graduation journey.Please select the corresponding ornament fabric style quantity.When selecting the bag tags, please put the style number or numbers on the ordering page. Due to these being custom made, you will be contacted via email from the Project Graduation email address when pickup is available.