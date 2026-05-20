Clear Falls High School Project Graduation

Clear Falls High School Project Graduation

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Our mission

Clear Falls Class of 2026 Project Graduation supports graduating seniors by providing a safe, substance-free celebration the night of graduation. Their fundraising efforts ensure memorable experiences for students and families.
Events
Events
Clear Falls Project Graduation
Event
Clear Falls Project Graduation
May 19, 11:00 PM - May 20, 5:00 AM CDT
20251 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598, USA
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More ways to support us
Class of 2026 Ornaments and Bag Tags
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Class of 2026 Ornaments and Bag Tags
Celebrate the Clear Falls Class of 2026 with custom ornaments and bag tags 🎓🎄. Each item is a simple way to mark these high school years and show your Knight pride.Your purchase helps fund a safe, substance‑free Project Graduation night where seniors can celebrate together. Thank you for supporting our students and their graduation journey.Please select the corresponding ornament fabric style quantity.When selecting the bag tags, please put the style number or numbers on the ordering page. Due to these being custom made, you will be contacted via email from the Project Graduation email address when pickup is available.
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Sponsorship for Class of 2026 Project Graduation
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Sponsorship for Class of 2026 Project Graduation
$1,050 of $10,000 goal
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Clear Fall HS Project Graduation 2026 Donation
Donation
Clear Fall HS Project Graduation 2026 Donation
$1,017 of $20,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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