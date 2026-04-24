Clear Lake Falcon Football
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Our mission
Clear Lake Falcon Football supports student-athletes by funding equipment, training, and opportunities through community engagement and events like silent auctions, fostering teamwork and school spirit in the Clear Lake community.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Clear Lake Falcon Football's Silent Auction
Apr 30, 12:00 PM CDT
2929 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/clearlakefalconfootball
Contact information
[email protected]
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