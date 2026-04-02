Cles Pto Corp supports Brookfield Public Schools by fostering community engagement and enhancing educational experiences through events and fundraising initiatives, aiming to enrich the learning environment for all students.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Ladies Music Bingo!
Apr 2, 7:00 PM - Apr 3, 10:00 PM EDT
45 Main St, Newtown, CT 06470, USA
More ways to support us
Shop
Clessie Stuff-a-Stuffie Kits
*will not be delivered to school*You will be able to pick up in April - along with any spirit wear ordered. Help support our school and build a cuddly friend!