Cleveland Rocks Past Present And Future

Cleveland Rocks Past Present And Future

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Our mission

Cleveland Rocks PPF is dedicated to preserving and promoting Cleveland's rich music history through archiving, storytelling, and community engagement, ensuring that the city's musical heritage is recognized and celebrated for future generations.
Events
Events
Sound of the Land: Mikey Silas Duo
Event
Sound of the Land: Mikey Silas Duo
May 20, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1940 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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Workshop: Music Business Basics
Event
Workshop: Music Business Basics
May 27, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EDT
1966 E 66th St, Cleveland, OH 44103, USA
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Waterloo Makes Music: Apostle Jones and Taylor Lamborn
Event
Waterloo Makes Music: Apostle Jones and Taylor Lamborn
Jun 5, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
E 156th St & Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110, USA
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Sound of the Land: Bethany Joy and Josee McGee
Event
Sound of the Land: Bethany Joy and Josee McGee
Jun 17, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1940 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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Music Incubator loan payments
Custom
Music Incubator loan payments
Jun 22 - Jul 24 | 26 dates & times
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Waterloo Makes Music: Cats on Holiday
Event
Waterloo Makes Music: Cats on Holiday
Jul 12, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110, USA
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Sound of the Land: Alex Bevan
Event
Sound of the Land: Alex Bevan
Jul 15, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1940 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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Workshop: How to Use the Recording Studio at The Sixty6
Event
Workshop: How to Use the Recording Studio at The Sixty6
Jul 22, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EDT
1966 E 66th St, Cleveland, OH 44103, USA
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Sound of the Land: Thor Platter
Event
Sound of the Land: Thor Platter
Aug 19, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1940 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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Waterloo Makes Music: Big Hoke and The Modern Kollective
Event
Waterloo Makes Music: Big Hoke and The Modern Kollective
Sep 4, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
E 156th St & Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110, USA
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Sound of the Land: Jeffrey Cruz
Event
Sound of the Land: Jeffrey Cruz
Sep 16, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1940 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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More ways to support us
Cleveland Rocks Shop
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Cleveland Rocks Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Cleveland Rocks Past Present And Future
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CR:PPF Merchandise
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CR:PPF Merchandise
Support Cleveland Rocks:PPF's mission with a new tee or hoodie!
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Our website

https://www.clevelandrocksppf.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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