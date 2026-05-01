Clinton Downtown Initiatives Inc
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Our mission
Clinton Downtown Initiatives Inc fosters community engagement and revitalization in Clinton, NC, through events and beautification projects, enhancing local pride and supporting local businesses to create a vibrant downtown experience.
Events
Events
Event
Dinner on Main
May 31, 5:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
101 E Main St, Clinton, NC 28328, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.downtownclinton.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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