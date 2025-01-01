Coastodians Inc
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Coastodians Inc

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Coastodians Inc

Our mission

Coastodians Inc is dedicated to preserving Rhode Island's coastline through community engagement and stewardship. We rely on public support to protect our environment and wildlife, ensuring a beautiful coast for all to enjoy.
More ways to support us
Keep our coastline beautiful for the price of a coffee!!!
Membership
Keep our coastline beautiful for the price of a coffee!!!
Join us by Becoming a supporter and steward of our beautiful Rhode Island coastline. Non profit funding is challenging and being a public charity, we rely on public support to accomplish our mission. Why is the best work not federally or state funded? Because it doesn’t benefit THEM. Our work benefits YOU and our environment and wildlife. WE have to do it together. That’s why I founded this nonprofit, because someone needs to lead the charge. Please consider an ongoing donation of as little as $5. The price of a coffee. We would be fully funded If only 1/4 of RI residents donated $5 just once a year!!!! Such a tiny price for such a massive accomplishment! Thank you for your support
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Our website

https://coastodians.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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