Coffee Connectors
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Our mission
Coffee Connectors empowers first-generation students by connecting them with opportunities in commercial real estate. Through fundraising and events, they aim to foster industry relationships and expand access to career exploration nationwide.
Past events
Past events
Event
Coffee Connectors Chicago Luncheon
May 12, 11:30 - 1:30 PM EDT
317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Our website
https://coffeeconnectors.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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