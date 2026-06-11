College Of Staten Island Alumni Assn Inc
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Our mission
The College of Staten Island Alumni Association fosters connections among alumni, supports professional development, and enhances community engagement to empower graduates and enrich the university experience for current and future students.
Past events
Past events
Event
CSI ALUMNI MIXER
Jun 11, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
585 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310, USA
Our website
https://www.csi.cuny.edu/alumni-community
Contact information
[email protected]
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