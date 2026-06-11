College Of Staten Island Alumni Assn Inc

College Of Staten Island Alumni Assn Inc

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Our mission

The College of Staten Island Alumni Association fosters connections among alumni, supports professional development, and enhances community engagement to empower graduates and enrich the university experience for current and future students.
Past events
Past events
CSI ALUMNI MIXER
Event
CSI ALUMNI MIXER
Jun 11, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
585 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310, USA

Our website

https://www.csi.cuny.edu/alumni-community

Contact information

[email protected]
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