Collinsville Church of Christ
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Our mission
Collinsville Church of Christ fosters community through faith, service, and outreach. Their mission includes supporting mission trips and engaging in activities that promote fellowship and spiritual growth among members and the broader community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mini Golf Day
May 2, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA
Event
Spaghetti Lunch
Apr 19, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA
Event
Soup Lunch
Mar 29, 11:30 AM - Mar 30, 1:00 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA
Our website
https://www.collinsvillefamily.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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