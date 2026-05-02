Collinsville Church of Christ

Collinsville Church of Christ

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Our mission

Collinsville Church of Christ fosters community through faith, service, and outreach. Their mission includes supporting mission trips and engaging in activities that promote fellowship and spiritual growth among members and the broader community.
Past events
Past events
Mini Golf Day
Event
Mini Golf Day
May 2, 9:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA
Spaghetti Lunch
Event
Spaghetti Lunch
Apr 19, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA
Soup Lunch
Event
Soup Lunch
Mar 29, 11:30 AM - Mar 30, 1:00 PM CDT
1010 W Broadway St, Collinsville, OK 74021, USA

Our website

https://www.collinsvillefamily.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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