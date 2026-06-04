Colorado Adult Education Coalition

Colorado Adult Education Coalition

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Our mission

The Colorado Adult Education Coalition empowers adults through education, providing resources and support to enhance literacy, job skills, and career pathways, fostering personal and professional growth in Colorado communities.
Events
Events
Attendee Bridging the Digital Divide
Event
Attendee Bridging the Digital Divide
Oct 5, 8:00 AM - Oct 9, 4:00 PM MDT
Virtual
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CAEC Digital Divide Partner
Event
CAEC Digital Divide Partner
Oct 5, 12:00 AM - Oct 9, 5:00 PM MDT
Online
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Bridging the Digital Divide Sponsor
Custom
Bridging the Digital Divide Sponsor
Oct 5, 4:00 PM - Oct 9, 5:00 PM MDT
Online
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Education to Career Pathways Video/s
Custom
Education to Career Pathways Video/s
Jun 4, 4:00 PM - May 31, 5:00 PM MDT
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More ways to support us
IET - Building Tomorrow's Trade Workers
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IET - Building Tomorrow's Trade Workers
The Colorado Adult Education Coalition (CAEC) Integrated Education and Training (IET) program is designed to prepare adult learners for entry into career pathways while earning their GED. In partnership with adult education, ESL, and corrections programs, this model expands access to high-demand careers with industry partners.Colorado faces a growing shortage of skilled workers, while many adult learners lack access to structured pathways that lead to apprenticeship and family-sustaining wages. Employers need job-ready candidates; adult learners need aligned education and training. The CAEC IET model delivers three integrated components concurrently:Adult Education: GED instruction (math, reading, language) contextualized to the tradesWorkforce Preparation: Employability skills, job readiness, and union expectationsPre-Apprenticeship Training: Industry-aligned instruction preparing participants for apprenticeship entry Target PopulationAdult learners (GED, ESL, corrections, and adult literacy participants) who are interested in trades careers but are not yet apprenticeship-ready. OutcomesParticipants will:Earn or progress toward a GEDGain foundational trade knowledge and hands-on exposureDevelop workplace readiness skillsTransition into apprenticeship application pipelinesValue to PartnersExpands and strengthens the talent pipelineImproves apprenticeship readiness and retentionIncreases diversity and access in the tradesReduces need for remedial training
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CAEC Membership
Donation
CAEC Membership
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Colorado Adult Education Coalition, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.caec.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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