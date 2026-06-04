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IET - Building Tomorrow's Trade Workers

The Colorado Adult Education Coalition (CAEC) Integrated Education and Training (IET) program is designed to prepare adult learners for entry into career pathways while earning their GED. In partnership with adult education, ESL, and corrections programs, this model expands access to high-demand careers with industry partners.Colorado faces a growing shortage of skilled workers, while many adult learners lack access to structured pathways that lead to apprenticeship and family-sustaining wages. Employers need job-ready candidates; adult learners need aligned education and training. The CAEC IET model delivers three integrated components concurrently:Adult Education: GED instruction (math, reading, language) contextualized to the tradesWorkforce Preparation: Employability skills, job readiness, and union expectationsPre-Apprenticeship Training: Industry-aligned instruction preparing participants for apprenticeship entry Target PopulationAdult learners (GED, ESL, corrections, and adult literacy participants) who are interested in trades careers but are not yet apprenticeship-ready. OutcomesParticipants will:Earn or progress toward a GEDGain foundational trade knowledge and hands-on exposureDevelop workplace readiness skillsTransition into apprenticeship application pipelinesValue to PartnersExpands and strengthens the talent pipelineImproves apprenticeship readiness and retentionIncreases diversity and access in the tradesReduces need for remedial training