Membership

Colorado School For The Deaf Alumni Association's Membership

Become a proud member of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Alumni Association and help strengthen the legacy that shaped us. Our membership program is more than a sign‑up — it’s a commitment to community, connection, and continued support for future generations of Deaf, Blind, and DeafBlind students.As a member, you join a powerful network of alumni who share a unique bond and a shared history. Your membership helps us preserve traditions, celebrate achievements, and create opportunities for students who follow in our footsteps.Why Become a Member?Stay Connected: Receive updates on alumni events, reunions, school news, and community celebrations.Support Students: Membership dues help fund scholarships, mentorship programs, and student activities.Preserve Our Legacy: Help us protect the rich history of CSDB and ensure our stories continue to inspire.Build Community: Connect with fellow alumni across generations who understand the pride of being part of CSDB.Have a Voice: Members help guide the direction of the Alumni Association through voting and participation.Your Membership Makes a DifferenceEvery membership strengthens our ability to support students, uplift alumni, and keep our community thriving. Whether you graduated decades ago or just recently, your involvement helps keep the CSDB spirit alive.Join us — reconnect, give back, and help shape the future of CSDB.