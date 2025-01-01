Colorado Whole Blood Coalition

Colorado Whole Blood Coalition

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Our mission

The Colorado Whole Blood Coalition enhances trauma care by promoting whole blood use in prehospital settings, aiming to improve survival and recovery for trauma patients through evidence-based transfusion practices and collaboration among healthcare professionals.
Events
Events
CWBC Summit Sponsors
Event
CWBC Summit Sponsors
Sep 18, 8:00 - 5:00 PM MDT
1200 N Colorado St, CO 81230, USA
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Colorado Whole Blood Coalition Summit
Event
Colorado Whole Blood Coalition Summit
Sep 17, 4:00 PM - Sep 19, 5:00 PM MDT
1200 N Colorado St, Gunnison, CO 81230, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Colorado Whole Blood Coalition Memberships
Membership
Colorado Whole Blood Coalition Memberships
Join the Colorado Whole Blood Coalition as a member and help advance whole blood use in pre-hospital trauma care 🩸.Your membership supports education for EMS teams, advocacy for evidence-based policy, and public awareness on whole blood donation 🚑. Together, we work to bring proven, life-saving practice to the field faster.Select the membership level that fits you—whether you’re an EMS professional, healthcare partner, or community advocate. Your commitment helps move whole blood from research to everyday response.
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Our website

https://coloradowholeblood.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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