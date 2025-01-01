Membership

Colorado Whole Blood Coalition Memberships

Join the Colorado Whole Blood Coalition as a member and help advance whole blood use in pre-hospital trauma care 🩸.Your membership supports education for EMS teams, advocacy for evidence-based policy, and public awareness on whole blood donation 🚑. Together, we work to bring proven, life-saving practice to the field faster.Select the membership level that fits you—whether you’re an EMS professional, healthcare partner, or community advocate. Your commitment helps move whole blood from research to everyday response.