Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12

Subscribe

Our mission

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12 supports veterans through camaraderie, advocacy, and community service, fostering a strong network of veterans who ride together while promoting awareness of veterans' issues.
Events
Events
Florida's 14th Annual State Rally
Event
Florida's 14th Annual State Rally
Nov 13, 8:00 AM - Nov 15, 11:00 AM EST
828 NE Primrose Rd, Mayo, FL 32066, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.combatvets20-12tallahasseefl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by