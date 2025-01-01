Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12
Subscribe
Our mission
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12 supports veterans through camaraderie, advocacy, and community service, fostering a strong network of veterans who ride together while promoting awareness of veterans' issues.
Events
Events
Event
Florida's 14th Annual State Rally
Nov 13, 8:00 AM - Nov 15, 11:00 AM EST
828 NE Primrose Rd, Mayo, FL 32066, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.combatvets20-12tallahasseefl.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by