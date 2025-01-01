Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 10-2

Raffle

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) (R) 10-2's Motorcycle Raffle 2026

Join CVMA 10-2's raffle for a chance to win a 2008 Dyna Street Bob (FXDB1) while supporting our mission! Your participation is not only a chance to win a motorcycle, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our mission of Vets helping Vets. 🎟️The bike has a new battery installed, serviced this week and has 15,049 miles on it.Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨Winner will be responsible for transportation from Tulsa, Oklahoma.