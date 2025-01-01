Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 10-2

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 10-2

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Our mission

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 10-2 supports veterans through camaraderie and community service, focusing on helping fellow veterans navigate challenges and improve their lives, all while fostering a strong brotherhood among riders.
Events
Events
9/11 Poker run
Event
9/11 Poker run
Sep 19, 10:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
4960D S 83rd E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) (R) 10-2's Motorcycle Raffle 2026
Raffle
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) (R) 10-2's Motorcycle Raffle 2026
Join CVMA 10-2's raffle for a chance to win a 2008 Dyna Street Bob (FXDB1) while supporting our mission! Your participation is not only a chance to win a motorcycle, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our mission of Vets helping Vets. 🎟️The bike has a new battery installed, serviced this week and has 15,049 miles on it.Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨Winner will be responsible for transportation from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
View raffle

Our website

https://www.combatvetstulsa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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