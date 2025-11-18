Combs Traditional Academy PTO enhances the educational experience by organizing community events, like Family Movie Night, to foster family engagement and support school initiatives through fun activities and fundraising efforts.
Past events
Past events
Event
Popcorn Friday
Nov 18 - May 15 | 4 dates & times
37327 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, USA
Raffle
Combs Traditional Academy PTO Kendra Scott Raffle 2026
Apr 3, 4:00 - 9:00 PM MST
Event
Movie Night
Dec 2, 4:00 PM - Dec 5, 9:00 PM MST
37327 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, USA
Event
Bingo Night
Nov 13, 8:00 AM - Nov 14, 8:00 PM MST
37327 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, USA
Event
Combs Traditional Academy Annual Trunk-or-Treat
Oct 17, 6:00 PM - Nov 7, 8:00 PM MST
37327 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, USA
More ways to support us
Shop
CTA Spirit Wear Shop
Welcome to our spirit wear shop. Current products:Short sleeve t-shirtsPull-over hoodiesZip-up hoodiesCrew sweatshirt (no hood)Dryfit long sleeveYou can pre-pay and pick up in the office or purchase at any event with this Zeffy shop.Thank you for supporting CTA Knights!