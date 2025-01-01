At Come OUT, we are dedicated to supporting our LGBTQIA+ community and fostering inclusivity for all. We envision a world unified around a culture of hearts and minds that value freedom of expression, acceptance, love and equality for all LGBTQIA+ people.HOW CAN I HELP??Here are some ways people can contribute to advocacy work:Educating others: Share information about the issue you're advocating for with your friends, family, and community.Contacting elected officials: Write letters, send emails, or make phone calls to your representatives to express your support for or opposition to specific policies.Participating in rallies and protests: Join organized events to raise awareness and show solidarity with a cause.Donating to advocacy organizations: Support the work of organizations that are working on the issues you care about.Volunteering your time: Offer your skills and time to help advocacy organizations with their work.Using social media: Share information about the issue you're advocating for and connect with other advocates online.Starting your own advocacy campaign: If you're passionate about an issue, you can start your own campaign to raise awareness and effect change.Voting: Vote for candidates who support the issues you care about.Everyone has different skills and resources that they can bring to advocacy work. The most important thing is to find a way to contribute that works for YOU and that you're passionate about. Considering the above, what are your strengths and how would you like to volunteer? Here are a few opportunities at Come OUT:1 - Join our monthly board meetings to become familiar with our activities and events. Whether listening in to get a vibe, or bring an active contributor, all are welcome! Second Thursday of every month via video conference. Visit us at ComeOutUS on Facebook or Instagram.2 - If active on Social Media, follow Come OUT US on Facebook & Instagram and Favorite us so that our posts appear on your feed, and we appreciate all the likes, loves and shares you can offer! Join our volunteer chat forum at https://www.facebook.com/share/g/15QeayBjyf/?mibextid=wwXIfr and keep your friends and followers in the loop! Active Social Media participation helps spread the word!3 - Volunteers are encouraged to join our monthly local fundraisers and showcases around local LGBTQ+ & ally venues, as well as our signature events. Our key events are:October 11th - National Coming OUT Day Community CelebrationThe Come OUT As You Are PageantJune Pride Month Celebrations throughout the areaPlease stay tuned to our Social Media platforms! We will post when volunteers are needed for specific events. Let us know if you’re available to support:Events: Help plan, coordinate, lead events and social activities. This is where organized creatives shine. Marketing: Social media, community outreach, networking and performance representation. Voices, influencers and artistic visionaries wanted. Creativity: Photographers, graphic design, web site design. If content creation is your jam, we need you! Administrative: Office & clerical duties, runner, phones, front desk / reception, guest greeter. Are you a people person and enjoy a friendly chat? We could use your support. General Volunteer: Our monthly community events are open to all - just making an appearance and participating is showing support, and for that alone we are thankful. For questions, comments, ideas, concerns, etc. feel free to email us at [email protected]
Solidarity,Come OUT Board of Directorsformerly known as Come OUT St Pete