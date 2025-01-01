Community Action Human Resources Agency
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Our mission
Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) empowers low-income and vulnerable populations in Pinal County by providing essential resources, support, and collaborative events that enhance community services and promote self-sufficiency.
Events
Events
Event
16th Annual Resource Roundup
Jun 5, 8:00 - 4:30 PM MST
1110 N Henness Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122, USA
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Our website
https://www.cahra.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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