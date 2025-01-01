Community Action Human Resources Agency

Community Action Human Resources Agency

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Our mission

Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) empowers low-income and vulnerable populations in Pinal County by providing essential resources, support, and collaborative events that enhance community services and promote self-sufficiency.
Events
Events
16th Annual Resource Roundup
Event
16th Annual Resource Roundup
Jun 5, 8:00 - 4:30 PM MST
1110 N Henness Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.cahra.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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