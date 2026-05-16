COMMUNITY BOOK AND DANCE ACADEMY, INC.
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Our mission
Community Book and Dance Academy nurtures creativity and growth in children through engaging dance and educational programs. We inspire young minds to explore their potential while fostering a love for the arts and lifelong learning.
Past events
Past events
Event
The Appleseed VPK Graduation
May 16, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1977 SW College Dr, Belle Glade, FL 33430, USA
Our website
https://theappleseedlc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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