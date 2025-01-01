Membership

Community Doulas Membership

In addition to paying your dues annually please sign your membership agreement, media release and confidentiality agreement which can be found in the doula portal. These must be signed each year you are a member. This acknowledges that you have read any changes in the handbook and agree to abide by Community Doulas procedures and guidelines.Requirements of members annually:Attend at least 1 in-person meetingRead current membership handbookVolunteer for 2 Community Doula events or, Mentoring new doulas or, Volunteer to attend birthsPay Annual DuesMembership dues are due by July 1 of each year. Doulas who do not pay their dues by July 1 will no longer be members of Community Doulas and will be removed from the active doulas email list.Doulas who join Community Doulas mid-year will have their rates prorated, please do not pay this fee the program director will contact with your prorated dues.