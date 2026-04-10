Community Enrichment Fitness Network promotes health and wellness through accessible fitness programs, community engagement, and educational initiatives, aiming to empower individuals and families to lead healthier lives.
Past events
Past events
Event
CEFN Presents the 11th Annual Senior Gala: Boots on the Ground!
Apr 10, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
4200 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Event
Pre-Holiday Jazz Brunch
Nov 22, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EST
5549 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144, USA
Event
CEFN's 5th Annual Harvest Ball: Old School Basement Party