Community Foundation Of North Central Massachusetts Inc
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Our mission
The Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts empowers local communities by providing grants and resources to nonprofits, enhancing quality of life, and fostering collaboration to address pressing community needs.
Events
Events
Event
4th Annual NEFRAF Golf Tournament
Jun 29, 9:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
40 Scales Ln, Townsend, MA 01469, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.cfncm.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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