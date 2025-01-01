CommUnity Nexus, Inc

CommUnity Nexus, Inc

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Our mission

CommUnity Nexus empowers individuals through hands-on training in CPR, AED, and First Aid, fostering community safety and preparedness. Their mission is to equip people with essential life-saving skills, enhancing emergency response capabilities.
More ways to support us
Membership
Do Something Amateur Radio Club Memberships 2026
By becoming a member of the Do Something Amateur Radio Club, you are joining a dedicated community of radio enthusiasts who are passionate about building skills, advancing emergency communications, and supporting local initiatives. Your membership helps fund:Training & Education: Hands-on workshops, guest speakers, and resources to help members develop their radio knowledge and technical skills.Community Preparedness: Support for emergency communication networks, disaster drills, and events to ensure our community stays connected in times of need.Club Events & Activities: Social events, field days, and contests that bring members together and foster camaraderie.Youth & Outreach Programs: Encouraging the next generation to get involved in amateur radio through mentorship, demonstrations, and activities.As a donor-member, you’ll enjoy access to our events, updates on club activities, and the opportunity to be part of a meaningful cause that strengthens both individual skills and the community. Your generous support ensures the Do Something Amateur Radio Club can continue to thrive and make a lasting impact.Thank you for being a part of something bigger. Together, we can achieve more!
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Donation
Support DSARC: Advancing Amateur Radio and Emergency Communications
Do Something Amateur Radio Club (DSARC) is dedicated to promoting amateur radio as a vital tool for emergency preparedness, community service, and fostering a love for communication technology. Your generous donation helps us maintain and improve equipment, expand training opportunities, and support local emergency communication efforts in Latah County and beyond. Every dollar you give directly contributes to building a more resilient and connected community.
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Keep The Lights On
Donation
Keep The Lights On
$960 of $12,000 goal
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Our website

https://dsarc.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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