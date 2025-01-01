CommUnity Nexus, Inc

Membership

Do Something Amateur Radio Club Memberships 2026

By becoming a member of the Do Something Amateur Radio Club, you are joining a dedicated community of radio enthusiasts who are passionate about building skills, advancing emergency communications, and supporting local initiatives. Your membership helps fund:Training & Education: Hands-on workshops, guest speakers, and resources to help members develop their radio knowledge and technical skills.Community Preparedness: Support for emergency communication networks, disaster drills, and events to ensure our community stays connected in times of need.Club Events & Activities: Social events, field days, and contests that bring members together and foster camaraderie.Youth & Outreach Programs: Encouraging the next generation to get involved in amateur radio through mentorship, demonstrations, and activities.As a donor-member, you’ll enjoy access to our events, updates on club activities, and the opportunity to be part of a meaningful cause that strengthens both individual skills and the community. Your generous support ensures the Do Something Amateur Radio Club can continue to thrive and make a lasting impact.Thank you for being a part of something bigger. Together, we can achieve more!