CommUnity Project

Donation

Support the Wings Around Town Project 🪽

The Wings Around Town project is a community-led art initiative bringing belonging, hope, healing, and creativity to our neighborhoods. Each feather painted by community members represents unity, cultural pride, and the belief that every person deserves a chance to soar.This project is powered by love, not profit — and up until now, everything has been funded out-of-pocket. Your donation helps us continue building meaningful spaces where families, youth, and community members can create, connect, and feel seen.Your support will help us:✨ Purchase art supplies & materials✨ Support local artists✨ Host free community painting events✨ Create public art that uplifts & empowersEvery contribution — big or small — truly makes a difference.Thank you for helping our community spread its wings and fly. 🕊️❤️