CommUnity Project
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CommUnity Project

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CommUnity Project

Our mission

To cultivate a diverse and inclusive community where All people are valued, respected, and empowered.
More ways to support us
Support the Wings Around Town Project 🪽
Donation
Support the Wings Around Town Project 🪽
The Wings Around Town project is a community-led art initiative bringing belonging, hope, healing, and creativity to our neighborhoods. Each feather painted by community members represents unity, cultural pride, and the belief that every person deserves a chance to soar.This project is powered by love, not profit — and up until now, everything has been funded out-of-pocket. Your donation helps us continue building meaningful spaces where families, youth, and community members can create, connect, and feel seen.Your support will help us:✨ Purchase art supplies & materials✨ Support local artists✨ Host free community painting events✨ Create public art that uplifts & empowersEvery contribution — big or small — truly makes a difference.Thank you for helping our community spread its wings and fly. 🕊️❤️
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CommUnity Project - Women of Color (WOC) Leadership Program
Membership
CommUnity Project - Women of Color (WOC) Leadership Program
The Women of Color Leadership Program has a $50 membership fee. All funds collected will go directly toward the end-of-program celebration, honoring participants’ growth, achievements, and community built throughout the program. Financial accessibility is important to us—if the fee presents a barrier, please let us know.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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🌟 Help Us Build a Creative, Safe Community Space! 🌟
Donation
🌟 Help Us Build a Creative, Safe Community Space! 🌟
$0 of $5,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.communityprojectcb.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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