Community Sailing School At Pistakee
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Community Sailing School At Pistakee

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Community Sailing School At Pistakee

Our mission

The Community Sailing School empowers youth through sailing education, fostering skills, confidence, and a love for the water. Our programs promote teamwork, STEM learning, and lifelong memories, making sailing accessible and enjoyable for all.
Past events
Past events
Sail More, Spend Less
Custom
Sail More, Spend Less
Nov 28, 12:00 AM - Dec 2, 11:55 PM CST
3300 Rocky Beach Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
Bears Squares & Meat Raffle 2025
Event
Bears Squares & Meat Raffle 2025
Sep 28, 2:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
3300 N Rocky Beach Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
Find Your Lucky Star
Raffle
Find Your Lucky Star
Sep 28, 2:00 - 6:30 PM CDT
Pistakee Palooza 2025
Event
Pistakee Palooza 2025
Jul 26, 4:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
3300 N Rocky Beach Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
More ways to support us
Changing Lives, One Lesson at a Time
Donation
Changing Lives, One Lesson at a Time
$3,180 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Tribute Donation
Donation
Tribute Donation
$0 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Be a Transformative Supporter
Donation
Be a Transformative Supporter
$0 of $250,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://commsailpistakee.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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