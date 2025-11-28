Community Sailing School At Pistakee
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Community Sailing School At Pistakee
Our mission
The Community Sailing School empowers youth through sailing education, fostering skills, confidence, and a love for the water. Our programs promote teamwork, STEM learning, and lifelong memories, making sailing accessible and enjoyable for all.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Sail More, Spend Less
Nov 28, 12:00 AM - Dec 2, 11:55 PM CST
3300 Rocky Beach Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
Event
Bears Squares & Meat Raffle 2025
Sep 28, 2:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
3300 N Rocky Beach Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
Raffle
Find Your Lucky Star
Sep 28, 2:00 - 6:30 PM CDT
Event
Pistakee Palooza 2025
Jul 26, 4:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
3300 N Rocky Beach Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051, USA
See more
More ways to support us
Donation
Changing Lives, One Lesson at a Time
$3,180 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Tribute Donation
$0 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Be a Transformative Supporter
$0 of $250,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://commsailpistakee.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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