Grab a CommUNITY SJP tee and show your support for those in need in South Jersey and Philly. 👕 Every shirt helps fuel our local service projects, from food drives, meal making events, care packages, backpacks for kids, to community events that bring us all together. Get your shirt in time for our spring festival on April 26th! They're also perfect to wear at our monthly events!Pick your style, rep CommUNITY SJP with pride, and stand with us in building a more connected, compassionate community. 💛Please note that these shirts will not be sent to your home.If anyone is unable to pick up their shirt at the Spring Festival at Laurel House in Mt. Laurel, NJ on April 26th from 1-4pm, we will reach out to you to pick up at a mutually convenient location and time. Or you can pick up at any of our future events.If you have any questions, please reach out to Shazia Ansari at [email protected]
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