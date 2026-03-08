CommUNITY SJP

CommUNITY SJP

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Our mission

CommUNITY SJP fosters compassion and support in South Jersey and Philadelphia through community service projects. We unite neighbors to create a brighter future, ensuring 100% of donations directly benefit those in need.
Events
Events
2026 Spring Festival Sponsors and Vendors
Event
2026 Spring Festival Sponsors and Vendors
Sep 19, 1:30 - 5:30 PM EDT
562 Walton Ave, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
CommUNITY SJP's T-Shirt Flash Sale (Accepting orders until 8am April 20th only!)
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CommUNITY SJP's T-Shirt Flash Sale (Accepting orders until 8am April 20th only!)
Grab a CommUNITY SJP tee and show your support for those in need in South Jersey and Philly. 👕 Every shirt helps fuel our local service projects, from food drives, meal making events, care packages, backpacks for kids, to community events that bring us all together. Get your shirt in time for our spring festival on April 26th! They're also perfect to wear at our monthly events!Pick your style, rep CommUNITY SJP with pride, and stand with us in building a more connected, compassionate community. 💛Please note that these shirts will not be sent to your home.If anyone is unable to pick up their shirt at the Spring Festival at Laurel House in Mt. Laurel, NJ on April 26th from 1-4pm, we will reach out to you to pick up at a mutually convenient location and time. Or you can pick up at any of our future events.If you have any questions, please reach out to Shazia Ansari at [email protected].
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Our website

https://www.communitysjp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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