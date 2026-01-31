Compelling Why

Compelling Why

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Our mission

Compelling Why empowers students in grades 8-12 through leadership development and emotional intelligence training, fostering purpose, character, and essential life skills for success in school and beyond.
Events
Events
Unlock Your Leadership Potential | Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
Event
Unlock Your Leadership Potential | Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
Jun 6 - Jul 18 | 7 dates & times
Southern Methodist University, Collins Executive Education Center, 3150 Binkley Ave, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2025-26 Compelling Why Sponsorships | Corporate & Foundation
Donation
2025-26 Compelling Why Sponsorships | Corporate & Foundation
2025-26 Compelling Why SponsorshipCompelling Why programs connect students with authentic business leaders, fostering education, personal responsibility, engagement, and leadership. Sponsors directly support Success Sessions and Leadership Series programming that have already reached more than 11,000 students across multiple Texas school districts and youth-serving organizations.Your sponsorship demonstrates your commitment to student empowerment, workforce readiness, and community impact.
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Our website

https://www.thecompellingwhy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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