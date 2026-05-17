Concerned Taxpayers Of Wheatley Heights-Dix Hills Inc

Concerned Taxpayers Of Wheatley Heights-Dix Hills Inc

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Our mission

Concerned Taxpayers of Wheatley Heights-Dix Hills Inc fosters community engagement and improvement, striving to enhance the quality of life in Wheatley Heights through advocacy, events, and collaboration among residents.
Past events
Past events
46th Anniversary Dinner
Event
46th Anniversary Dinner
May 17, 4:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
122 Ocean Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706, USA

Our website

https://www.wheatleyheightscivic.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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