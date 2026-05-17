Concerned Taxpayers Of Wheatley Heights-Dix Hills Inc
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Our mission
Concerned Taxpayers of Wheatley Heights-Dix Hills Inc fosters community engagement and improvement, striving to enhance the quality of life in Wheatley Heights through advocacy, events, and collaboration among residents.
Past events
Past events
Event
46th Anniversary Dinner
May 17, 4:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
122 Ocean Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706, USA
Our website
https://www.wheatleyheightscivic.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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